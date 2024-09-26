Marvel Legends Series Punisher and Bushwacker 2-Pack Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First unveiled at SDCC 2024, Hasbro launched the Marvel Legends Punisher and Bushwacker 2-pack inspired by the Punisher War Journal comics as a Fan Channel exclusive last month. It sold out quickly at launch, but is currently back in stock here on Amazon priced at $54.99. Odds are it won't last long. The Punisher figure will come with a huge arsenal of weapons as well as a swappable head and hands. The Bushwacker figure is all new to the Marvel Legends lineup, and includes an effects piece and alternate hands, one of which features his uncomfortably long pistol finger.

If you're unfamiliar, Bushwacker aka Carl Burbank is was originally a priest who left the clergy and became a CIA assassin (as one does). He was created by Ann Nocenti and artist Rick Leonardi in the pages of 1987's Daredevil #248, and has most frequently appeared in issues of Daredevil but has crossed paths with Wolverine of the X-Men and the Punisher as a hired gun employed by the Kingpin. In this case, "hired gun" takes on new meaning as he is a villain known for his unique ability to transform his cybernetic arm into a variety of firearms.

The Punisher Returns In Daredevil: Born Again

Speaking of the Punisher, Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to premiere on the streamer in March 2025. The first trailer debuted at Disney's D23 event, and Berenthal thinks that fans of the original Netflix show will be on board for the new ride:

"I think if you're a fan of the show that you saw before, you're gonna be a fan of this. I think we're just taking it a step further," Bernthal told Marvel Entertainment following Marvel Studio's D23 presentation. "We're all here, we're all enormously happy to be with each other, we're proud of what we did. If you're a fan of [Marvel's Daredevil], you're gonna be enormously happy."

Marvel's Daredevil spawned the interconnected series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders, which were all cancelled between 2018 and 2019. Disney added all six shows to Disney+ in 2022, and by 2024, the streamer's official MCU timeline was updated with the "Defenders-Verse" series.