Dr. Squatch’s New Toy Story Collection Brings Woody, Buzz, and Jessie to Your Shower

Dr. Squatch, the brand that basically made “natural soap for dudes” a whole personality, along with Jukebox, announced their new Toy Story collection, undoubtedly to coincide with the release of Toy Story 5 next month. Whether you grew up clutching your own Buzz Lightyear action figure, or you’re currently raising a tiny human who quotes Toy Story at the dinner table (and at park, and in the car, and…), this collab is for you.

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To Infinity and the Shower

The collection features soap bars inspired by Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, all of whom are icons in their own right, worthy of the Dr. Squatch treatment. Each bar is crafted in Dr. Squatch’s signature natural formula, so you’re getting real ingredients alongside the nostalgia trip. Thankfully, the soaps are noted as earthy, outdoorsy, and clean-smelling, and NOT like a plastic toy bin.

The scent profiles lean into each character’s vibe:

Howdy Hero (Woody): “A light-grit bricc with Snake Root Extract, built around desert sage, warm vanilla, and worn-in leather.” (Also available in deodorant.)

“A light-grit bricc with Snake Root Extract, built around desert sage, warm vanilla, and worn-in leather.” (Also available in deodorant.) Cosmic Captain (Buzz Lightyear): “A zero-grit bricc infused with Evening Star Oil, with notes of crisp pear, creamy fig, and cedarwood.”

“A zero-grit bricc infused with Evening Star Oil, with notes of crisp pear, creamy fig, and cedarwood.” Cowgirl Courage (Jessie): “A zero-grit bricc featuring Horsetail Extract, combining bright citrus, juicy fruit, wildflowers, and sandalwood.” (Also available in deodorant.)

Dr. Squatch is no stranger to major collaborations. From Star Wars to Dragon Ball Z, Dr. Squatch knows how to get fandoms fresh and clean. And the packaging alone is often display-worthy, which means yes, some of these will absolutely end up on a collector’s shelf instead of a shower caddy.

Stay Clean

If you’re a Pixar fan, a Dr. Squatch regular, or someone who just wants their bathroom to spark a little joy, this collab is a good one to snag. It’s fun, it smells great, and it’s a licensed product that actually delivers on quality. (Consistently being rated above 4.5-stars on Amazon is no small feat.)

The collection is available on Amazon, and comes in a few bundle options:

Want to go solo? Individual bars ($8) and deodorants ($13.50) are subscriber-exclusive.

Finally, Dr. Squatch is also teaming up with Fandango to sweeten the deal. Spend $10 on participating products between May 11 and July 3, and you’ll get a $5 Fandango promo code toward a Toy Story 5 ticket.

Clearly, you’ve got a friend in soap.

Dr. Squatch’s Other Collabs

Here are some of Dr. Squatch’s other major collaborations to keep you clean: