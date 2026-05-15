All New LEGO Sets Launching in June 2026: Complete Price & Release List

Apparently, summer kicks off with LEGO this year, because June 2026 is absolutely stacked.

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The undeniable headliner is the long-awaited The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith as an 8,278-piece colossus that is the largest Middle-earth LEGO set ever made. That’s just the start, though. Shrek is finally getting the LEGO treatment for his 25th anniversary, Harry Potter fans are getting a massive new wing of Hogwarts Castle, Fast & Furious gearheads have two new Technic builds to chase, and Bluey is back with a brand-new wave. Oh, and the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier is back, bigger than ever. June 2026 quite literally has something for everyone.

A full breakdown is below, including prices and release dates for everything launching this June. All sets are expected to launch on June 1, 2026, unless otherwise noted. You’ll also want to sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account to take full advantage of any offers that go live alongside the June lineup, including the exclusive Grond (40893) Gift With Purchase, available with the purchase of the Minas Tirith set for LEGO Insiders members from June 1–7.

Details on additional sets or promotions will be added here as they become available, so check back for updates!

LEGO Icons (& Other Notables)

June’s Icons lineup is headlined by the set fans of Middle-earth have been dreaming about for years. The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith is the largest LEGO Lord of the Rings set ever built, with 8,278 pieces recreating the iconic White City of Gondor in extraordinary detail. LEGO Insiders get early access starting June 1-3, ahead of the general June 4 release. And to celebrate in proper fashion, LEGO is offering the Grond GWP (40893), the massive Orc battering ram, free for Insiders who purchase Minas Tirith from June 1–7, while supplies last.

For the 25th anniversary of Shrek, the beloved DreamWorks ogre makes his long-overdue LEGO debut. Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots (72423) is a 1,403-piece collector build featuring large-scale buildable figures of Shrek and Donkey alongside a Puss in Boots minifigure. Both Shrek sets are exclusive to LEGO.com and LEGO Stores.

LEGO BrickHeadz

Joining the Shrek Icons build is the small-but-charming Shrek, Donkey & Gingy BrickHeadz (40923), which packs three characters into one set. Also launching in June are two more BrickHeadz additions.

LEGO Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans have a big June wave to look forward to. The headliner is the Hogwarts Castle: East Wing (76473), a massive new addition to the modular Hogwarts Castle system. The wave also leans into the Botanicals format with Hogwarts Herbology Plants (76474), along with the Book Nook format of Dumbledore’s Office (76478).

LEGO Marvel

June is a big month for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The crown jewel is the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier (76354), bringing the first major update to this classic set since 2015, now built to UCS-style standards with 3,057 pieces and six minifigures including Nick Fury, Hawkeye, Captain America, and more. Three additional Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets round out the wave ahead of the film’s summer release.

LEGO Technic – Fast & Furious

Gearheads and franchise fans are in for a treat with three new Fast & Furious Technic builds. The Dodge Charger R/T (42231) is the bigger, more complex of the two — a 1,516-piece, 18+ collector build of Dom Toretto’s iconic muscle car. The Mitsubishi Eclipse (42229) is a more accessible 827-piece version of Brian’s beloved ride from the original film, while the Toyota Supra MK4 sits at a nice 292 pieces.

LEGO Star Wars

June’s Star Wars release adds to the growing Helmet Collection with the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver Helmet (75458), a sleek new addition for display fans.

LEGO Jurassic World

Following up on the beloved T. Rex Skeleton, LEGO is releasing the second entry in its dinosaur fossil display series. The Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops (77985) is an 1,154-piece adult collector set that recreates one of cinema’s most iconic dinosaurs in striking skeletal form.

LEGO Bluey

Bluey is back! Three new sets launching June 1 expand the beloved Australian animated series into new territory. The highlight is Brick-Built Bluey Family (11217), the first non-4+ Bluey set featuring buildable figures of the whole Heeler family. Two smaller 4+ sets round out the wave with Bingo and Bluey’s beloved granny personas and a school playset introducing Rusty as a new minifigure.

LEGO Disney

Two beloved Disney characters get the large brick-built figure treatment in June, joining a wave of Disney sets for younger fans.

LEGO Architecture

LEGO Ideas

Peanuts fans have a treat incoming with the June release of Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse (21368), a charming build celebrating one of the most beloved comic strip characters of all time.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1

Nine new Creator 3-in-1 sets launch in June, ranging from a large pirate ship to forest animals.

LEGO City

Mountain Bike Adventure Van (60512): $19.99 / Release: June 1, 2026

LEGO Fortnite