Batman Collectors Are Racing to Grab This Classic TV Batmobile LEGO Set

DC fans and LEGO collectors, now is the time to bring home one of the most iconic vehicles in all of pop culture history with the Batman: Classic TV Series Batmobile from LEGO. This impressive set is in stock and ready to ship from Entertainment Earth for $149.99 and includes free shipping. Read all about what makes this set so special:

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The original Batmobile from the classic television show was designed based off the Lincoln Futura, a futuristic concept car that was built in just three weeks and then transformed and embellished to serve as the dynamic duo’s main mode of transportation. This set is 1822 pieces and once built is sure to be a stand out piece in your Batcave with moveable wheels, and tons of details pulled right from the original show.

Inside the trunk you’ll find the bat-computer ready to serve as a mobile crime lab for all the not-so Dark Knight’s adventures. This is just one of many great details, including the unique molded windshield piece, Bat-Phone, and the Bat Fire Extinguisher in the cockpit. The set includes a 1966 Adam West style Batman minifig featuring a Batarang and gargoyle base and vehicle information plate to fill out your display. I love how this plate specifically notes that the vehicle runs on Batfuel, the 1966 Batman really knew how important branding can be.

The 1966 Batman television show served as the introduction to costumed heroes for many fans. Whether it was watching live, never ending reruns, or even through the memes that eventually dominated the internet, this version of the character has stood the test of time. With a rich history and timeless design, this LEGO set captures what made the 1966 Batmobile one of the most iconic rides of all time. Grab yours at Entertainment Earth now!