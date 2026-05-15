The Ultimate Crossover: Batman, Mario, One Piece, and Beetlejuice Take Over Your Desk

If you’re looking for the perfect way to flaunt your fandom in your home office or collector cave, allow me to introduce you to Paladone Products on Entertainment Earth. Since 1994, Paladone has been working with the most iconic pop culture brands to bring a nerdy touch to your space. Here are the coolest offerings from four fandoms, all ready to ship from Entertainment Earth right now.

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Take your Batcave to the next level with the Batman Wall Mountable LED Neon Light. Powered by USB and costing just $19.99, this affordable neon light can serve as your own personal Bat-Signal. The strong yellow glow from this light is sure to bring a taste of Gotham City to your space and light up your bat-collection.

From Gotham City to the Mushroom Kingdom, the Super Mario Bros. Fire Flower Light is ready to give your place a power up. Standing at ten inches tall, this unique lamp retails for $35.99 and is made with a soft silicone base. You’ll have three different light settings to choose from, making it easy to set the perfect mood whether you’re locking in for a gaming session or just need a night light.

If One Piece has taken over your life thanks to Netflix, this Snail Phone Stand is just what your desk needs. Modeled to be a replica of Vice Admiral Garp’s Den Den Mushi, this phone stand fits most models and is only $17.99. The seven seas of One Piece are full of whimsy like Transponder Snails, you could use more of that in your video calls too.

You won’t need to say his name three times, this Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Light is going to have the ghost with the most feeling right at home. Designed to be displayed either wall mounted or freestanding, this light retails for $29.99. Perfect as a halloween decoration or all year round for those who are fans of the strange and unusual.

If Batman or One Piece aren’t your thing, don’t worry. Paladone has offerings from fandoms across the pop culture universe ranging from Friends to The Legend of Zelda. Everyone is a fan of something and Paladone can help make your space feel a little more like you. Head over to Entertainment Earth now and find just what your office has been missing.