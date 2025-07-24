Marvel Legends Spider-Man Electronic Mask Revealed for SDCC, Wolverine On The Way

Hasbro is kicking off San Diego Comic-Con with a new reveal in the Marvel Legends lineup, though a teaser buried in the reveal is arguably more exciting. Specifically, Hasbro has launched the Spider-Man: Homecoming Marvel Legends Electronic Expressive Mask, which can be considered an upgrade to the Iron Spider Marvel Legends Iron Spider Electronic Helmet that launched back in 2022. What’s more, an image that was originally in the product listing here at Entertainment Earth showing some of the Marvel helmet collection has revealed that a Marvel Legends Wolverine mask is on the way! Additional details can be found below.

The Marvel Legends Spider-Man: Homecoming roleplay helmet features 8 different eye movements that can be selected from a remote control n Manual Mode. Alternatively, you can select one of 5 pre-programmed sequences in Automatic Mode. These expressions can be activated while the mask is being worn or displayed on the included stand, giving the mask lifelike expressions (the previous helmet only had light-up eyes). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $129.99 with a release date set for October 2025. However, there’s a lot more where this came from for Hasbro at SDCC, Read on for additional info.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Marvel Legends Electronic Expressive Mask / $129.99: See at Entertainment Earth: “Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Spider-Man’s mask in the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie! Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco features a soft silicone texture and electronic eye movements. Using the included remote control, you can select from 8 different eye movements in Manual Mode, or select one of 5 pre-programmed sequences in Automatic Mode. Sequences are designed to create lifelike expressions and reactions inspired by the character! Expressive eye movements can be activated when the mask is worn or displayed on the included stand. Great for displaying in fans’ collections or wearing with a Spider-Man Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay.”

Details on the Wolverine helmet that’s teased in the imagery for the Spider-Man mask have not been revealed, but Hasbro is expected to release new items in the Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection, Transformers, and G.I. Joe Classified Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Everything you need to know about those releases along with items that Hasbro has launched leading up to SDCC 2025 can be found right here.