Marvel Legends Strange Tales Blackheart Build-A-Figure Wave Drops June 20th

During their latest Marvel Legends fanstream earlier this week, Hasbro unveiled a new Build-A-Figure wave inspired by the Strange Tales series, and it includes some characters that are brand new to the Legends lineup. Note that six of the seven figures in the wave include a piece to assemble the oversized Blackheart figure, with the only exception being Weapon of Vengeance.

A breakdown of the figures in the wave can be found below along with a closer look at the Blackheart figure courtesy of Hasbro's Dan Yun. Look for pre-orders to open up starting on June 20th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+) and and here on Amazon.

Marvel Legends Brother Voodoo Figure

Marvel Legends Damion Hellstrom Figure

Marvel Legends Marvel's Dracula Figure

Marvel Legends Marvel's Lilith Figure

Marvel Legends Wolverine aka Weapon of Vengeance / Hellverine Figure

Marvel Legends Bloodstorm Figure

Marvel Legends Moon Knight Figure

While you're at it, make sure to check out out the Marvel Legends figures that Hasbro recently released to celebrate Marvel's 85th anniversary. The collection includes Superior Spider-Man. Warbird, an Iron Fist and Luke Cage 2-pack, Ghost Rider, Venom, Skaar: Son of Hulk, and more.

Hasbro also recently released a Marvel Legends figure inspired by Marvel Studio's live-action Werewolf by Night for Disney+. The Fan Channel exclusive Marvel Legends figure is still available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth priced at $39.99.

"Theodore "Ted" Sallis, also known as Man-Thing, is a powerful monster who was kidnapped from his home and brought to the Bloodstone Manor to be hunted for sport. Inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night, this 6-inch MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAN-THING ACTION FIGURE is the first release of the character based from live-action entertainment, featuring a new torso, head, forearms, and shins. The figure Includes 2 alternate hands and offers over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses."

With Deadpool & Wolverine right around the corner, we would expect Hasbro to release Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming film in the next few weeks. Stay tuned to this page for updates.

