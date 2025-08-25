Marvel Legends Wolverine Mask, Strong Guy, and Maximum Deadpool Figure Pre-Orders Drop This Week

This is going to be a big week for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends lineup with three big pre-order drops happening on Tuesday, August 26th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time you’ll find a 1:1 scale reproduction of Wolverine’s mask from the film Deadpool & Wolverine, the Maximum Series Deadpool & Doop figure, and an X-Factor Strong Guy figure here at Entertainment Earth. They should also be available to pre-order here on Amazon around that time. Details on all three releases can be found below, and direct retailer links will be added to these listings after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. Also, keep in mind that the prices listed are MSRP, but don’t be surprised to see tariff surcharges.

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine Roleplay Mask / $99.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Hasbro’s Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends Wolverine roleplay mask features the same design and texture as the screen used prop. In fact, Hasbro’s Dan Yun notes that the Marvel Legends team was actually sent a prop helmet from the film to develop the replica, It’s one-size fits most, with a removable pad for comfort. A stand is also included for display. If you’re looking for an easy but impressive Halloween costume, this is a great place to start.

Marvel Legends Maximum Series Deadpool / $49.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The latest entry into Hasbro’s premium Marvel Legends Maximum Series lineup is inspired by Deadpool from Marvel’s Deadpool, X-Men, and X-Force comics. The 6-inch scale figure includes 24 accessories, including: alternate head; 2 pointer hands; thumbs up, v fingers, 2 fists, 2 grip hands, knife, 2 swords, blaster, 3 blast effects, stick of dynamite, a chimichanga , and weapon accessories. Most importantly, you’ll also find the super powerful Doop with a clear floating stand.

Marvel Legends X-Factor Strong Guy / $39.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This is a standalone figure of the Strong Guy Build-A-Figure (BAF) that you could cobble together from a wave of figures that launched in 2020. It will include new accessories, most notably additional head sculpts. In total there will be 7 accessories, including an alternate head, 3 alternate hands, barbell, and 2 weights.

UPCOMING – Launches October 9th at 10am ET: Marvel Legends Mysterio / $24.99 – Walmart Collector Con Exclusive : “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from the Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This set comes with 6 accessories, including an unmasked alternate head, alternate hands, and visual FX pieces.”