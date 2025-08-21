Marvel Legends Maximum Series Deadpool & Doop Figure Pre-Order Details

Hasbro has announced a new entry in the Marvel Legends Maximum Series, following the Spider-Man and Hulk figures released earlier this year. This time, the figure will be the Maximum Series Deadpool, which will include a ton of accessories—24 in total. We expect this figure to be a quick seller like the Spider-Man figure, so here’s what you need to know to get your hands on one.

Marvel Legends Maximum Series Deadpool / $49.99 / Pre-orders Launch August 26th at 1pm ET order at eE order on amazon

Specifically, the Maximum Series Deadpool set will include alternate head, multiple pairs of alternate hands, a knife, 2 swords, a blaster, blast effects, a stick of dynamite, and a chimichanga. Most importantly, it will include the spud Doop with a floating stand. If you’re unfamiliar, Doop is a mysterious and extremely powerful character in the Marvel universe. Associated with the X-Force/X-Statix ​​team (especially Wolverine), Doop played the role of a cameraman, recording their exploits for television. He also speaks his own language and has a wide range of powers such as superhuman strength, superhuman intelligence, and the ability to place objects and people inside his body and store them in another dimension called Doop Land. You can take a closer look at the figure in the gallery below.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Deadpool figure will go live on August 26 at 10am ET / 1PM ET priced at $49.99, though you might see a tariff surcharge of $10 or so depending on the retailer. That said the figure will available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth at launch time, and it should be available here on Amazon at some point during the day on August 26th as well. This article will update with direct links after the launch, so stay tuned.

Note that we should be seeing additional Marvel Legends releases go live in the coming weeks, most notably the Marvel Legends Wolverine mask that was revealed during SDCC back in July. Stay tuned to Comicbook for more information on upcoming Marvel Legends releases when they become available.