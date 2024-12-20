Marvel Selects Hobgoblin Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Diamond Select is back with another Marvel figure, this time it’s one of Spider-Man’s craziest villains, the Hobgoblin! While the human identity of this character has changed many times over the years, it looks like this figure is Richard Kingsley, Mary Jane’s boss and fashion designer who took over at the villain in 1997. The new 7-inch action Marvel Selects action figure includes a goblin-glider display base and a variety of interchangeable hands, heads, and pumpkin-bomb accessories.

This 1:10 scale action figure features 16 points of articulation and comes in ready-to-display packaging. If you’re curious about this spidey-villain, you can pre-order him here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99, where arrival is currently estimated for November 2025. You won’t be charged until it ships. You can take a closer look at the figure below.

More Marvel Collectibles

If you’re a fan of Spider-Man and his crazy villains, then you’re probably a fan of the Green Green Goblin too. The Green Goblin continues to be one of the most popular Marvel Villains in general due, in no small part, to Willem Dafoe’s amazing performance as Norman Osborne, the man who becomes the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy and again in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, Hasbro knew that we weren’t done with No Way Home or Green Goblin, as they dropped a great new Green Goblin mask and some electronic pumpkin bombs too! You can check out the details for those two items below.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Green Goblin Helmet

Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Helmet / $124.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This 1:1 scale helmet features movie-accurate sculpting and detailing. Wear this premium role-play helmet and imagine chasing after Spider-Man at Liberty Island! Display your MCU fandom pride on your shelf with the included stand. This officially licensed helmet character-inspired design makes a great gift for collectors and adult fans. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look for other premium movie and series-inspired Marvel gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).”

Marvel Legends Green Goblin Pumpkin Replica

Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Electronic Pumpkin / $39.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “The Green Goblin’s weapon arsenal includes incendiary hand-held devices in the shape of pumpkins. Stored in his glider, they can release enough heat to melt through a three-inch thick sheet of steel. This officially licensed electronic pumpkin features light-up modes by pressing the center button to activate light FX. Press the center button twice to activate a light and sound sequence, featuring the Green Goblin’s signature cackle. Roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending in a blast sound FX. Press and hold the center button for 3 seconds for a 1-minute light display. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability).”

Finally, if you’re a fan of Diamond Select Marvel Figure, you’ll be excited to know that they just released the Marvel Gallery Diorama Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine PVC Statue, which brought high-quality detail to the face and costume of the Wolverine. Designed by Nelson X Asencio and sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra, the 10-inch PVC statue features Logan in his iconic X-Men suit with his mask on and his claws out, just like he looked in Deadpool & Wolverine. Priced at $59.99, the statue is available right now here at Entertainment Earth, with an arrival estimated for summer of 2025. Note that Diamond Select’s Deadpool and Wolverine figures from the film are also available to pre-order here on Amazon along with the Deadpool statue that can be paired with Wolverine.