Mattel's iconic Castle Grayskull playset got a makeover for 2021 in celebration of He-Man's 38th anniversary, and it was a huge hit with MOTU fans. That's why it's sold out at retailers like Amazon and Walmart at the moment - but all is not lost. The Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull playset is back in stock here at Entertainment Earth for the standard price of $79.99 with free shipping set for August.

The Castle Grayskull set features four rooms with interactive elements like a working elevator, trap door, and drawbridge. It also includes a a special edition Origins Sorceress figure that's exclusive to this set. Note that the set is compatible with the rest of the 5.5-inch Mattel Origins figure collection, which can also be ordered at Entertainment Earth now.

(Photo: Mattel)

From the official description:

"Castle Grayskull: It’s the mighty Eternia fortress of mystery and power for He-Man and his foes! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun for MOTU fans. Large-scale playset opens to reveal a four-room interior - great for storytelling play and display. Includes lots of MOTU themed accessories for maximum customization! Includes real working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). Masters of the Universe fans will have a blast playing out MOTU scenes and inventing their own action stories in the famous structure known as the center of the battle between good and evil. By the power of Grayskull!"

