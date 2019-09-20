Mattel’s ‘Day of the Dead’ Holiday Barbie Doll is Back in Stock

Here we go again! Pre-orders for Mattel’s Barbie doll celebrating the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) have gone up twice now and sold out in the blink of an eye. Given all of the press this doll is getting, and the fact that it’s gorgeous, that’s not surprising. What is surprising is that you have another chance to grab it at the regular price.

The Barbie Día de los Muertos doll is up for pre-order right here for the standard $75.99 with shipping slated for April. We’ve been told that stock levels are open on this, but Mattel could limit it at any time so reserve one while you can. If you miss out, you can grab one on eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium. UPDATE: The unboxing video below will give you a closer look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos kicks off on October 31st and runs through November 2nd. It’s a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses. Colorful costumes and skull motifs are among the most recognizable traditions, and this Barbie doll has both in spades.

On a related note, Mattel recently launched a collection of super stylish Barbie dolls that celebrate Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The collection includes R2-D2, Princess Leia, and our personal favorite – Darth Barbie.

The Star Wars Barbie dolls run $100 each, and you can pre-order them right here with free shipping slated for November (in plenty of time for the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th). Like the Día de los Muertos Barbie doll, the Star Wars version are intended for collectors, so jump on them while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.