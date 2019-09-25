Mattel Launches Gender Inclusive Doll Line

Mattel today announced a new toy line called Creatable World, a new customizable doll line offering that allows kids to create their own characters. The line includes extensive wardrobe options, accessories, and wigs allowing kids to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both. “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design in a press release. “Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

Mattel says it worked with a team of experts, parents, physicians, and children to create the Creatable World line. Its initial offerings include six different doll kits that encompass a variety of skin tones. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options, and myriad styling options. The kits have a suggested retail price of $30 and can be purchased online at major retailers including Amazon and Walmart now.

Founded in 1945, Mattel is the producer of such notable toy lines as Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, and MEGA. Thoe brands have been adapted in various other media, including television, film, video games, and more.

Earlier this year, Mattel broadened the inclusiveness of its Barbie line. The company introduced new Barbie dolls that came with a wheelchair and a prosthetic limbs.

“We’re going to be introducing a doll in a wheelchair and a doll representing physical disabilities. She has a prosthetic limb,” designer Kim Culmone said of the new Barbie dolls. “[There will be] additional body sizes — a Barbie with a smaller bust and a less-defined waist. A wheelchair or doll in a wheelchair was one of the most requested items through our consumer hotline. It’s important to us to listen to our consumers… It’s a continuation of our mission to really show all girls they have limitless potential, that it’s not the end. This is just a continuing commitment that’s about the present and the future.”

