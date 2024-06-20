Mattel's New San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives Include WWE, Monster High, and Street Sharks

San Diego Comic-Con is almost here, and Mattel is celebrating in style with some new exclusives from some of its biggest franchises. Those franchises include favorites like Monster High, Street Sharks, and WWE, and four new collectibles will from those franchises will make their debut at the show before releasing on MattelCreations.com. Monster High fans will actually have two different items to choose from with the release of Deadfast Ghoulia Yelps and MEGA's Adult Builder Frankie Stein Boo-K Lab, while Street Sharks fans can celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary with A Shark Among Us Ripster. WWE fans will be getting the always iconic Shawn Michaels in a new Ultimate Edition figure that's based on his WrestleMania XII Iron Man match, and you can find all the details below. You can also get first looks at all the new releases on the next slide.

"It is our mission to deliver on the love that our fans hold dear to captivate both longtime enthusiasts and a new generation of fans with the best exclusives at Comic-Con," said PJ Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Action Figures and Fisher-Price Entertainment. "Each collectible brings its own unique flair and storytelling potential, and we can't wait to see the joy they bring to fans."

Deadfast Ghoulia Yelps| SRP: $75

After cosplaying as superhero Deadfast in 2011, Ghoulia Yelps has resurrected as Deadfast to save the day! This bone-ified superhero doll comes with so many "iclawnic" accessories including a tote bag, badge, comic Book and piece count, booklet, and doll stand.

MEGA – Adult Builder – Monster High FRANKIE STEINTM BOO-K LAB | SRP: $40

Honor 2010's iconic first-generation San Diego Comic-Con doll with this 362-piece collectible, featuring a diary book cover and opens to reveal a representation of Frankie's Laboratory equipped with beakers, flasks, a microscope, and a voltage station, all in a black and white decor.

Street Sharks 30th Anniversary Collection Presents: Ripster In "A Shark Among Us" | SRP: $40

Celebrate 30 years of "Jawsome" with a special action figure based on the fan-favorite episode "A Shark

Among Us." This collectible features Ripster in exclusive deco with a soft goods leather jacket, episode-specific accessories, and 90's action film-inspired packaging.

WWE Ultimate Edition Shawn Michaels Action Figure| SRP: $45

Commemorate 40 years of WrestleMania with an Ultimate Edition action figure of Mr. WrestleMania himself, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, from the legendary WrestleMania XII Iron Man Match.

