McFarlane Black Light Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze Figure Drops As An Exclusive

McFarlane Toys has a new drop that might make you feel a bit chilly. Once again, they've up with Entertainment Earth to bring fans an exclusive Gold Label black light version of Mr. Freeze, but this time it's based on Arnold Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Doctor Victor Fries in the infamous 1997 film Batman & Robin. What's more, only 3000 will be produced. Here's what you need to know.

If you’re hoping to “stay cool”, just like Mr. Freeze, then you can head to Entertainment Earth and pre-order this Gold Label action figure for $29.99, where it currently has an arrival estimated for April 2025 (you won’t be charged until it ships). The figure includes a freeze ray with ice effect, an exclusive card stand, and a detailed black light base with two battery-powered black lights, and an art card.

This isn’t McFarlane and Entertainment Earth’s first rodeo with a black light Mr. Freeze exclusive. Back in December 2023, McFarlane Toys launched a colorful Mr. Freeze figure that was based on the character’s first comic book appearance in The Ice Crimes of Mr. Zero (1959). That figure sold out quickly, and we expect the same to happen with the Arnold version.

It seems that Mr. Freeze and black light deco go hand-in-hand. The punny, ice-themed villain is still a fan-favorite after all these years, standing the test of time right alongside more prominent Batman villains like the Joker, Penguin, or the Riddler. For me, Mr. Freeze’s icy escapades in Batman & Robin offer up some of the best moments in a bad film, so it’s appreciated that McFarlane continues to show the character love.



