McFarlane DC Super Powers Line Adds a Retro 3-Pack

McFarlane Toys DC Superpowers action figures

Blast to the past! McFarlane / DC Direct just dropped another addition to the DC Super Powers line. This time it’s a 3-pack featuring Green Lantern, Hourman, and Starman! The Super Powers line specializes in bringing that nostalgic charm back to action figures. From the packaging to the fabric capes each hero wears, this collection of 4.5-inch figures definitely feels like it arrived here straight from the ’80s.

If you’re new to the Marvel collecting game and need a refresher on who Hourman and Starman are, look no further! Hourman’s real identity is that of chemist Rex Tyler, who created a vitamin so strong that it gave him superpowers! One catch though – it only lasts one hour, hence the name. Starman is also an esteemed scientist. He’s an astronomer that developed a particularly strong Gravity Rod that allows him to gather the power of the stars at his fingertips.

You can find the 3-pack up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth here and here on Amazon priced at $24.99. It’s currently estimated to ship out in December of this year. Remember, Entertainment Earth offers free US shipping on orders $99+, and a flat $7.95 shipping on everything else.

More DC McFarlane Toys

In other McFarlane / DC Direct news, Supergirl got her own statue today, modeled after the art by J. Scott Campbell. This limited-edition 1:8 scale statue stands 10-inches tall and is hand-numbered on the base. Priced at $149.99, the statue is estimated for arrival in May, 2025. You can grab it here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon while it lasts.

Finally, McFarlane Toys is super active this week thanks to New York Comic-Con 2024. A ton of new releases are on deck, like the Batman Beyond Gold Label Set and the DC Multiverse Batman v Superman and Collector Edition Figures. The Batman Beyond Gold Label Set and the Lightning Lad DC Collector Edition figure will both launch as part of Walmart’s Collector Con which takes place on October 17 and 18 at 7am PT / 10am ET and you can get your pre-orders for the Con here.

