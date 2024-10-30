McFarlane Toys Adds Swamp Thing From Planet Rann to MegaFig Lineup

Agh! The Swamp Thing….from Planet Rann! McFarlane Toys announced today that a new Swamp Thing Mega Figure would release on Halloween, and this time it would be the humongous, red, cactus-like creature from the Planet Rann! Swamp Thing #57 (February 1987) introduces the terrifying monster when hero Adam Strange attempts to return to Planet Rann and instead smashes head on into the Swamp Thing! Now mutated to be red and cacti-like, it’s up to Adam to take him down.

The McFarlane Mega figure line is usually taller than the regular line, some coming in at 9-inches. We’ll have to wait and see what the exact measurements are, but this Swamp Thing is destined to be one of the larger McFarlane collectibles. Pre-orders for the figure are expected to go live starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET tomorrow, October 31st.. You can find it at Entertainment Earth here after the launch time. It should also be available on Amazon. Direct links be added when the figure goes live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane also recently launched the DC Direct Collector Vinyl Swamp Thing Todd’s Mods Limited Edition Figure, a 4 1/2-inch collectible with a static pose., It’s available for $14.99 with an estimated arrival date of January 2025. You can pre-order the figure here at Entertainment Earth as well.

Swamp Thing continues to grow with new stories and new team ups in the DC Universe, in the comics and on camera. While we wait to hear what’s going on with James Mangold’s Swamp Thing movie, we’ll be looking at the comics to see what he’s up to. Just today DC released a special Halloween one-shot, a collaboration between two plant-lovers… Swamp Thing and Poison Ivy! The new comic, Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1, gets into how its two characters protect the green and what their role is in the Parliament of Trees.

Comicbook’s own Matthew Aguilar reviewed the comic and gave it a 4.5, stating it “keeps you hooked on the greater mystery and emotionally invested in the people in the center of it all the way through, and it’s an adventure you won’t want to miss.” So, there you have it. This is definitely a team-up I need to read.



Stay up to date with all Swamp Thing collectibles and DC drops here at our Gear page!