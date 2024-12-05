McFarlane Toys Batman 1st Appearance Statue Is About To Drop

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. As most Batman fans are aware, Detective Comics #27 is where it all started back in 1939. Detective Gordon was put on the case of a murder and decided to bring his buddy Bruce Wayne along. Coincidentally. The Bat-Man gets involved out of nowhere and he’s able to solve the case and save the day. But the story can’t end without letting the audience know that this Bruce Wayne fellow is, in fact, Batman. After 85 years, we’re still fascinated.

Well, now McFarlane Toys has just announced they’ll be launching the Detective Comics #27 Batman 1:10th Scale DC Direct Resin Statue to commemorate the anniversary, and it will be available for pre-order tomorrow, December 6th at 9am PST / 12pm EST right here at Entertainment Earth at that time. Pricing information wasn’t available at the time of writing.

Detective Comics #27 Batman 1:10th Scale DC Direct Resin Statue

The McFarlane Toys statue recreates the memorable cover of the Detective Comics #27 issue, where Batman is seen swinging in while holding a suspect precariously by the neck. The statue elevates the original artwork by adding additional details to the faces and outfits of the characters while still keeping the overall feel of the comic design. It also stands 17.5” tall, making this statue quite a display piece. Speaking of display pieces based on iconic Batmam moments…

McFarlane Toys will be kicking off a new DC Multiverse subline with the McFarlane Cover Creations The Dark Knight Returns #1 Batman Gold Label Set. As you can see, it’s painted black to match the silhouetted Batman of the comic’s cover. Again, specific details are scarce at the moment, but we do know that the Batman Gold Label Set will drop on December 10th here on Amazon. A direct link will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.



