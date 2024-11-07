McFarlane Toys Batman ’89 Full-Scale Cowl Replica Is Back In Stock

Back in July, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct launched a 1:1 scale replica of the cowl worn by Michael Keaton in the 1989 Batman film and it sold out in minutes on Amazon, as it was priced a whopping $60 less than specialty retailers. If you missed out on that opportunity, here’s your second chance. At the time of writing the cowl is back in stock for pre-order here on Amazon priced at $99.99. Note that it will arrive on November 25th – just in time for holiday gift-giving.

If it sells out again and you find yourself desperate to have it, you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $159.99. The full-scale 1989 cowl replica measures 24.5-inches tall and includes a stand for display, It is not a wearable item.

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct 1:3 scale Batman Cowl Replicas

McFarlane Toys also released 1:3 scale cowl replicas inspired by Adam West’s 1966 Batman tv series, Batman ’89, and the Batman: Knightfall comics. Each cowl stands 7-inches tall and includes a stand for display. You can pick them up via the links below for only $14.99 each.

This isn’t the first time that McFarlane Toys / DC Direct has dabbled with replicas. The Riddler Puzzle Box ($99.99) from last year comes readily to mind. They also made a replica of Harley Quinn’s baseball bat ($44.99) to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary. Still, this is the first full-scale cowl replica that they’ve produced, and Michael Keaton’s Batman from Tim Burton’s classic 1989 film is an ideal choice to kick things off. Hopefully we’ll see more down the line.

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we’re going to see the character in live-action.

“This is the introduction of the DCU’s Batman…” Gunn previously wrote. “This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book’s run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

“And this is obviously a feature film, and it’s going to feature other members of the extended ‘Bat-family’, just because we feel like they’ve been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long,” Safran added during the announcement.