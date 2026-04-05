McFarlane’s Supergirl Movie Figures Include Surprise Arrowverse Variant (And Here’s How To Get It)

Supergirl soared with its latest trailer, which gave fans a much better glimpse at the film’s story and thrilling action set pieces. Those who want to add the anticipated film’s roster of characters to their collections will soon be able to do so courtesy of McFarlane’s DC Multiverse line, which features Supergirl, Lobo, Krem, and Lobo’s Spacehog. There is also a way to get a rarer Arrowverse variant figure, and here’s how you can get it.

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McFarlane revealed a collection of Supergirl figures based on the upcoming DC Studios film, which features several Supergirl variants as well as some of her supporting cast. One of those variants is actually the CW and Arrowverse version of Supergirl (played by Melissa Benoist), and there are currently two known ways to get it. The first is snagging a pre-order when it goes live at select retailers on April 9th, and the other is by ordering a full case of 6 for the wave, which will ensure you get 1 of the Arrowverse Supergirl figures. The figure comes with swappable hands, and altnare heat vision headsculpt, and a base.

Buying The Arrowverse Supergirl Figure Might Be Challenging

Currently the only singles offer for the figure is sold out, but there is good news on that front. McFarlane announced that this Deluxe Theatrical Edition Supergirl TV figure will have its own pre-order window, and it will begin on April 9th at select retailers. The post didn’t reveal which retailers would be included, but if you don’t want to go hunting down every store’s toy aisle and want this figure, you at least have a date to check around and see if you can snag a pre-order.

So currently there are two ways to get the 2015 Supergirl Figure, but they both have drawbacks. The first is buying a full case of the DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition Wave 4, which comes with 6 figures. The case includes 1 Supergirl and Baby Krypto, 1 Krem of the Yellow Hills, 2 Lobos, and 2 Supergirl TV 2015 figures. While there are 2 per case, a case is currently going for $209.99, which is obviously not ideal if you just want that particularly figure.

As for the full Supergirl line, there are also multiple versions of Milly Alcock’s Supergirl to hunt down as well. The standard version of Supergirl will include an alternate faceplate, two swappable hands, a base, and a trading card. This version is now available on Amazon, and will release on July 1, 2026.

Then there’s the Supergirl and Puppy Krypto Deluxe Theatrical Edition, which comes with Supergirl, puppy Krypto, an alternate faceplate, two swappable hands, a sword, a base, and a trading card. Currently this one is pre-order sold out at most places, but hopefully more stock will open up soon.

The final Supergirl is the Supergirl and Krypto Gold Label Deluxe Theatrical Edition, and this set comes with Supergirl, Krypto, Supergirl’s brown fabric trenchcoat, a base, and a trading card. This edition is exclusive to Walmart, and you can pre-order it now.

The rest of the set includes Krem, Lobo, and Lobo’s bike, the Spacehog, but it remains to be seen if these are the last figures released from the film.

Supergirl releases in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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