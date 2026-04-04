Supergirl Action Figures Reveal Best Look at Lobo’s Bike (And It Looks Fantastic)

Supergirl’s newest trailer made Kara’s core mission throughout the film immensely clear, but it also gave fans a much clearer idea of how Lobo will be worked into the story. The main man wasn’t featured in the original Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series, but he is certainly going to be a prominent fixture in the film, and so will his trademark motorcycle, which is known as the Spacehog. We’ve seen the Spacehog in various pieces of footage, but the new Supergirl toyline has given us a complete look at Lobo’s new ride, and it looks fantastic.

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McFarlane’s DC Multiverse toyline still has some aces up its sleeve this year, and that includes Lobo’s Spacehog from the Supergirl movie. As you can see in the video spotlight below, the new design is looking pretty slick. The new bike features one bigger wheel on the back and a small wheel up front, as well as a pointed grill piece at the front with a skull strapped to it, which is a trademark of Lobo’s bikes from the comics. The top features a rising plate with the two long handlebars stretching upwards, and the two trademark rocket engines are on either side of the back wheel. You can check it out up close in the video below.

Lobos’ Spacehog In Supergirl Is Different From The Comics (But There May Be More To The Design)

This is actually the second Spacehog McFarlane has done, and the previous version was heavily themed after one of the main comic versions. Over the years, Lobo’s ride has undergone multiple redesigns, but the most consistent design features the two giant engines on the rear of the bike and on either side of the seat, while the main engine and the front of the bike are connected by one longer piece that flows into the skull design.

This new design is much flatter overall and is therefore more tethered to the ground, especially with its two-wheel setup. There is an arc to the Spacehog, as the top of the central piece angles down as it makes its way to the front grill. The skull isn’t just a design piece but actually appears to be a person’s skull strapped to the front, and instead of being bright blue and silver, this version is pretty much all black with grey accents.

In the pictures on the box and in the movie, there do seem to be more bronze or copper tones to the Spacehog in certain areas, but the toy itself seems to be mostly one tone of black. It’s not clear if the front of the box is the finished project or was just done specifically for the cover, but with the full video and multiple photos showcasing the all-black version, one has to assume that it will be the final paint job.

There’s also the possibility that we haven’t seen the final transformation of the Spacehog. This wheeled design is certainly perfect for when Lobo is on the ground, but if he needs to head into space, we could see it transform into a closer version of the comics’ Spacehog, which would pretty much be the best of both worlds.

Lobo’s Spacehog will release later this year, and Supergirl will release in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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