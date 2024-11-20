Mezco Deadpool & Wolverine One:12 Collective Wolverine Action Figure Pre-Order Details

Snikt! Get ready to release those claws – Mezco just released an action figure that’ll probably out drink you. The Deadpool & Wolverine: Wolverine Deluxe Edition Action Figure joins the previously released Deadpool figure in Mezco’s One:12 Collective line-up today. In addition to the classic yellow X-Men suit, it features six interchangeable head portraits including three fully unmasked portraits featuring the likeness of Hugh Jackman, interchangeable claw hands, and much more.

The Mezco action figure is currently up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth here for $125 with free U.S, shipping and an estimated arrival date of July 2025 (you won’t be charged until it ships). Check out the full details below.

The Deadpool & Wolverine: Wolverine Deluxe Edition One:12 Collective Action Figure features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

6 interchangeable head portraits

13 interchangeable hands (1 pair of fists, 1 pair of posing hands, 1 pair of relaxed hands, 1 pair of clawed fists, 1 pair of clawed posing hands, 1 pair of clawed relaxed hands , 1 mask holding hand)

X-Men issued suit Shoulder armor Wrist gauntlets Combat gloves Belt with X-Men insignia Knee-high boots

Accessories 1 pulled down mask (fits onto mask holding hand) 4 slash FX (fits onto claw hands) 1 One:12 Collective display base with logo 1 One:12 Collective adjustable display post



This figure comes as a companion to the previously released Deadpool & Wolverine: Deadpool Deluxe Edition One:12 Collective Action Figure, which was released back in September. Unfortunately for collectors, that figure is sold out, but you can still have the Wolverine without the Deadpool (and he might even be happier that way).

With the duo’s film’s box office surpassing all records to become the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, I think it’s safe to say that this won’t be the last we see of the pair. In the comic book world, these two are still going to head, with Wolverine having just killed Deadpool in Wolverine: Revenge #3. Wherever their story ends up taking them in the MCU, we’ll definitely be ready for it.



