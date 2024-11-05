Wolverine Kills Deadpool — And Gets Brutal Revenge on One of the X-Men

Tovarisch is a Russian word that Piotr Rasputin, the steel-skinned mutant called Colossus, has long used to describe his friend and teammate Wolverine. But the X-Men are no more, and the Wolverine has just one word for his enemies: SNIKT. Wolverine: Revenge #3, by Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Greg Capullo (Batman), continues the five-part standalone story set in A.M.: After Magneto, when the mutant master of magnetism released the largest E.M.P. in the history of mankind, killed a hundred million people, and plunged the world into darkness.



Nick Fury recruited Wolverine to a S.H.I.E.L.D. strike team with Captain America and the Winter Soldier to infiltrate Tunguska Station in Russia and extract a cold fusion S.E.E.D. reactor — or billions more would die. At Tunguska Station, Wolverine learned Colossus sided with the mind-controlling mutant Mastermind and his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants: Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Deadpool.

“Someone must lose. And this day, it is the West,” Colossus said. “And it is you, old friend.” Deadpool detonated the bombs implanted in the chests of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, blew up Wolverine, and snuffed out the last light in a dark world with the S.E.E.D.



But Wolverine pieced himself back together with his mutant healing factor and tracked down Forge, who upgraded Magneto’s telepathic-resistant helmet so Wolverine could defeat Mastermind. Wolverine then had Forge dissect Mastermind’s brain to track down the Brotherhood and get his bloody revenge.

Using the mutant neutralizer built by Forge, Wolverine depowered and defeated his old enemy Sabretooth, then traveled to Russia and found the power source melting down. He killed Omega Red and found Deadpool atop a burning cooling tower, where a remorseful Deadpool explained the reactor is leaking radioactive fallout.

Deadpool planned to die by suicide by leaping into the reactor, but changed his mind when he thought Wolverine was there for a Deadpool & Wolverine-style team-up. “Do you really think someone who’s done all the things we’ve done can be forgiven?” Wolverine asked. “I don’t.” And then Wolverine pushed Deadpool into the reactor, overwhelming his healing factor, and the last thing out of the Merc with a Mouth was a scream.



Tracking Colossus to his cabin in the frozen Russian wilderness, Wolverine dug a grave for “Petey.” Wolverine unsheathed his adamantium-coated claws and attacked steel flesh, but Colossus — putting a twist on their fastball special — hurled Wolverine into the woods. A bloody brawl ensued, and Wolverine disemboweled Colossus’ metallic form. “Why’d you do it, Petey?” he asked. “The others, no surprise there, even Wade… but you… you were the best of us.”

When Colossus explained that he sided with the Brotherhood because it was best for his family, Wolverine told him: “I was your family.” Colossus then crushed Wolverine’s throat and ripped off his arm, telling his old tovarisch, “I am sorry it ended this way.”



With a SNIKT, Wolverine plunged his adamantium claws into Colossus’ skull, killing him. He then buried the former X-Man in a grave marked by an X, with the words: “And now it’s done.” Decades will pass when Wolverine: Revenge continues with issue #4 on Nov. 27.

