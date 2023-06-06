Monster High Fan-Sea Lagoona Blue Doll Is On Sale Now As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mattel has launched a new Lagoona Blue doll in their wildly popular Monster High collection, and it's none other than Lagoona Blue sporting the latest in spooky undersea style. The figure has extra-long, crimped hair with pink and blue streaks and a braid with black "pearl" headband. Her shimmery dress features a jellyfish print, sheer mesh bell sleeves, and a hi-low hemline.

Accessories incllude seahorse earrings, starfish sunglasses, a jellyfish purse, sea-inspired jewelry, and golden coral sandals with seahorse heels. There's also a doll stand and plenty of articulation to set up a display. Indeed, this version of Lagoona Blue is truly living the "Fan-Sea", and you can grab one exclusively at Entertainment Earth priced at $39.99. Note that free shipping is triggered on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout, so you can browse through the rest of their Monster High lineup to see what else you need for your collection.

The Monster High franchise began in 2010 with Mattel's fashion doll line. The first animated movie, Monster High: New Ghoul at School, was also released that year and followed by Monster High: Fright On! in 2011. There has since been a total of 15 animated films before the live-action version was released last year. A sequel to the film and the animated series are on the way.

"Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity," Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, shared. "We can't wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around."

What Is Monster High About?

"Monster High follows iconic teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. In its new season, Monster High will dive even deeper into character backgrounds and continue expanding on the theme of friendship."