Monster High Renewed for Second Season

The wide world of Monster High keeps growing on Nickelodeon. Monster High: The Movie was released last month and was soon followed by the animated series, Monster High. A sequel to the movie was already greenlit, and Nickelodeon just announced that the show will be getting a second season. The show's first season has already released three episodes with the fourth coming on November 28th. As for the second season, Nickelodeon and Mattel Television announced today that the original animated series will be getting a 20-episode second season.

The Monster High franchise began in 2010 with Mattel's fashion doll line. The first animated movie, Monster High: New Ghoul at School, was also released that year and followed by Monster High: Fright On! in 2011. There has since been a total of 15 animated films before the live-action version was released this year.

"Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity," Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, shared. "We can't wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around."

"Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique," Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television, added. "We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content."

What Is Monster High About?

You can read a description of Monster High here: "Monster High follows iconic teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. In its new season, Monster High will dive even deeper into character backgrounds and continue expanding on the theme of friendship."

When Does Monster High Mysteries Premiere?

The animated Nickelodeon show isn't the only Monster High series to look out for. An 8-episode digital original series called Monster High Mysteries will debut on the official Monster High YouTube channel on November 18th. The 2D-animated YouTube series features the same voice cast as the linear series, and the first four episodes will be released weekly with a second batch debuting next year.



Stay tuned for more updates about the Monster High franchise.