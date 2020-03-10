Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Blu-ray Pre-Orders, Special Feature Details

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. launched Red Band trailer for the upcoming animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, and it looks like it will be just as brutal as Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon promised. Clearly, the bar will be set high for the live-action reboot that set to drop in 2021.

As the title suggests Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge focuses on Hanzo Hasashi, who is exiled to the Netherrealm by Sub-Zero. “There, in exchange for his servitude to the sinister Quan Chi, he’s given a chance to avenge his family – and is resurrected as Scorpion, a lost soul bent on revenge”. Naturally, this chance occurs at a once-in-a-generation Mortal Kombat tournament between Outworld and Earthrealm with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge hits digital on April 12th, with the 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray / Digital combo pack releases following on April 28th. If you’re interested in the latter, pre-order links are available below along with a list of the special features that you can look forward to. Beyond that, you’ll find details on the stellar cast and creative team behind the film.

Special Features:

From Epic Game to Extreme Animation – Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon and the filmmakers reveal the creative process behind adapting the best-selling game to an all-new animated film.

The Weapons, Wardrobe and World of Mortal Kombat Legends – The artists reveal the design challenges of animating the world of Mortal Kombat, from authentic armor to wildly imaginative weapons and fantasy settings.

The Savage Sound Design of Mortal Kombat Legends – This hard-hitting audio exploration reveals the art of designing the sonic language of the fight scenes.

Mortal Kombatants – Dive deep inside the cast of characters to reveal their unique abilities, signature moves and backstories.

Filmmaker Commentary – Producer Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams sit down for an insightful audio commentary that reveals the process of creating a compelling animated film based on one of today’s most popular fighting games.

Cast:

Joel McHale (Community, The CW’s upcoming Stargirl) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) lead a stellar cast as the voices of Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage and all-business warrior Sonya Blade, respectively. The voice cast also includes Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters) as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Agrretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden) as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels) as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler (Her, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul (Overwatch, Fortnite) as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain, Batman: The Killing Joke) as Kano, David B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, World of Warcraft franchise) as Raiden, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Mortal Kombat 11) as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson (Family Guy, The Simpsons) as Goro, Grey Griffin (The Loud House, Young Justice, Scooby-Doo franchise) as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore (Robot Chicken, Family Guy) as Demon Torturer.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) is Producer, and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is co-producer. Executive Producer is Sam Register. Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) is Creative Consultant.

