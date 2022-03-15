MOTU Origins Teela and Zoar Action Figure 2-Pack Is up for Pre-Order

Today, Mattel teased some of their upcoming Masters of the Universe Origins 5.5-inch figures, including King Randor, 200X He-Man, and Teela with Zoar. The first figures to be available topre-order from this wave are Teela and Zoar, which are available in a 2-pack for $28.99 with a release date set for October. Pre-orders are live at Entertainment Earth now.

In addition to the vintage design, the Teela and Zoar figures feature 16 points of articulation along withstaff, sword, shield, and armor accessories for Teela and armor and a perch for Zoar. As noted, King Randor and 200X He-Man were also teased, and you can take an early look at them in the tweet below. Note that figures in the recently released Rulers of the Sun figure line are also in the mix:

https://twitter.com/MastersOfficial/status/1503475508616462336?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

But that’s not all! Mattel also released a teaser for upcoming Masterverse villains Hordak, Jitsu, Beast Man, Skeletor, and Catra:

https://twitter.com/MastersOfficial/status/1503824673183653889?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mattel notes that the figures will be launch in the fall, but we expect to see pre-orders open up in the near future. Stay tuned to this article for more details – it will be updated as new information becomes available.