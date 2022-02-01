Mattel Announces MOTU Origins Rulers of the Sun Figure Line: Sun-Man Pre-Orders are Live

Mattel has announced that Rulers of the Sun will be joining the Masters of the Universe Origins line this year, and it all starts with today’s launch of the Sun-Man figure, followed by Digitino and Space Sumol later in 2022. Pre-orders for the Sun-Man figure are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $16.99 and $18.99 respectively. It should also be available here at Walmart soon.

If you are unfamiliar, Sun-Man was created in 1985 by Yla Eason who wanted to see a character that would inspire her son, “who feared he could never be a superhero because of the color of his skin”. In fact, Sun-Man’s superpower was actually drawn from a connection between his skin-color and the power of the sun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I originally created the character of Sun-Man, it was to show my son that heroes come in all skin colors,” said Yla Eason, creator of Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun. “Partnering with Mattel has been an honor, bringing this full circle and making it possible for a new generation of kids around the world to see themselves represented in their toys with the powerful portrayal of Sun-Man and his friends.”

Note that a Sun-Man figure was released by Mattel Creations as a special limited edition figure last year, and it sold out in a heartbeat. Originally priced at $30, it now fetches around $300 on eBay. The success of the figure indicates that fans are eager for more diversity in the collectibles space, so it’s no surprise that Mattel is adding Sun-Man into the MOTO Origins lineup and expanding upon it with the Rulers of the Sun collection.

As noted, the next figures in the Rulers of the Sun lineup will be Digitino (a Latino computer wizard) and Space Sumo (an Asian telekinetic ninja). “Together they fight for justice against their nemesis, the evil Pig-Head, a devious and spiteful lord who spreads fear and despair around the world.”