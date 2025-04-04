MOTU Origins x ThunderCats Crossover Figures Are On Sale Now

Following the launch of their popular Masters of the Universe Origins x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / Turtles of Grayskull crossover lineup, Mattel teased that a Thundercats collab was on the way for 2025 during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con event. They were exclusively revealed here at Comicbook back in January, but today is the day you can finally get your orders in.

The wave includes MOTU mashup figures of Lion-O and Cheetarah along with new characters like Skell-Ra (Skeletor / Mumm-Ra) and a reinterpretation of Battle-Cat as a humanoid ThunderCats warrior. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links from Amazon and Entertainment Earth. Note that the MOTU Origins Wave 25 Cartoon Collection also dropped today with Orko, Grizzlor, and Fang Man. There’s also Masterverse New Eterna Terror Claws Skeletor and Ninjor figures. Pre-orders for those releases can be found here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Also note that the higher prices you’re seeing from specialty shops lately are a reflection of companies passing tariff costs onto consumers. Amazon will have to follow suit at some point, so get your orders in at the lower prices while you can.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Skell-Ra Action Figure (JFX01) / $29.99- $36.99 – See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth: “The collaboration of two iconic 80s brands, Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, yields an action figure of the Ever-Living Evil of Eternia, Skell-Ra! This toy crosses over Skeletor of MOTU with Mumm-Ra of ThunderCats. He comes with 2 swappable heads, a reversible purple / red cape, and swappable harness and skirt armor pieces, so he can evolve from Skell-Ra into Mumm-Ra. The Sword of Plun-darr completes the double-edged picture.”

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Lion-O Action Figure (JFW93) / $19.99 – $24.99 – See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth: “Lion-O, the Lord of the ThunderCats is re-interpreted in Eternian style with a Sword of Omens. Lion-O is designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe details and modular body parts. He comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, swappable armor and harness, removable face armor, shoulder armor and claw shield, 2 different belts and a Sword of Omens accessory.”

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Cheetarah Action Figure (JFW94) / $19.99 – $24.99 – See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth: “Cheetara, the fastest feline in the universe comes with her traditional look as well as Eternian-style armor. Cheetara is designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe detail and modular body parts. She has her signature 2 battle staffs as an accessory and comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, armor and two lower leg looks.”

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Battle Cat-Man Action Figure (JFW95) / $19.99 – $24.99 – See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth: “Battle Cat, the most powerful cat in the universe, is re-interpreted as human warrior Battle Cat-Man with ThunderCats style helmet, harness, bracers and 2 claw accessories. He’s designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation and deluxe detail and modular body parts.”