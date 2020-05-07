NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Loot Crate Includes a Shell Shocked Turtle Figure

NECA's big Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Limited Edition Loot Crate will be comprised of three boxes, each covering a specific area of TMNT history - Mirage Comics, Arcade, and Cartoon. The boxes will be loaded with fun collectibles and accessories, headlined by an exclusive NECA figure. NECA previously revealed that the Mirage Comics crate will include a Shredder figure, and now they've announced that an electrocuted turtle will be in the Arcade crate. Needless to say, there has never been a TMNT figure like this one before.

The figure is inspired by the Turtles getting zapped in the arcade game, and it's super unique. Not the kind of thing you would see at retail, so it figures to be popular in the aftermarket. Many of the NECA figures in these crates tend to sell for high prices on eBay, so here's your chance to get all of the TMNT figures with without a huge markup - not to mention a bunch of other collectibles to boot. Details on your options for ordering and getting the bonus 4th NECA figure are available below.

As noted, NECA's TMNT Limited Edition series of Loot Crates will include three separate boxes. You can choose to purchase the boxes at Loot Crate in installments ($54.95 each) or all at once ($164.85). If you choose the latter, you'll get what appears to be a bonus Easter Bebop figure as a bonus. We're guessing that one will be the most expensive item in the aftermarket.

Note that the first TMNT crate will ship out in June 2020. The figure for the Cartoon crate has yet to be revealed.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.