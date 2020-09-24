Nerf Announces Halo Infinite Mangler and Bulldog SG Blasters With DLC

Following the launch of the Nerf Halo MA40 blaster in July, Hasbro has added two new blasters to the lineup based on weapons in the upcoming game Halo Infinite - the Nerf Halo Mangler and Nerf Halo Bulldog SG. The blasters include 6 and 10-dart drums respectively as well as digital downloads for the game. A breakdown of the two models can be found below.

Nerf Halo Mangler Dart Blaster ($19.99) - Pre-order on Amazon and Best Buy with a release date slated for January 11th: "Imagine yourself as one of the Covenant and get ready to battle the UNSC! The blaster has a 6-dart drum and comes with 6 Official NERF ELITE darts, enough to fully load the drum. Pull back the priming handle to get the blaster ready to fire, then press the trigger to fire 1 dart. Prime and press the trigger again to fire another dart. The drum has a cover that opens so you can more easily access the drum to load darts." Includes Mangler NERF Emblem and Weapon Charm DLC.

Nerf Halo Bulldog Sg Dart Blaster ($34.99) - Pre-orders Coming Soon: "Imagine yourself as the Master Chief and take aim with this blaster to battle the alien alliance! Fire 10 darts in a row with pump-action blasting from the rotating drum that holds 10 NERF ELITE darts. Move the pump handle to prime the blaster then press the trigger to fire 1 dart. The blaster comes with 10 Official NERF ELITE foam darts and has flip-up sights and tactical rails". Includes NERF Bulldog Weapon Skin and Charm DLC.

Halo Infinite is currently slated to release worldwide sometime in 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

