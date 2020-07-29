Halo Infinite Nerf MA40 Blaster Arrives With DLC Code

Back in February, Hasbro announced that a series of Halo-inspired Nerf blasters were on the way, and one of them has just gone up for pre-order. The Nerf blaster in question is the MA40, which is based on the look of the weapon in the upcoming game Halo Infinite. it even includes a DLC code to unlock the blaster's color scheme in the game.

The Halo Infinite MA40 Nerf Blaster is clip fed (10 darts - included) and fully motorized. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $49.99 with shipping slated for October 1st (you won't be charged until it ships). You can also grab it here at Entertainment Earth for the same price. Look for the Halo SPNKr MicroShot and Halo Needler MicroShot from the original Hasbro announcement to go up for pre-order in the very near future. When they do arrive, odds are you'll find them here on Amazon.

On a related note, a range of Mega Construx sets based on the upcoming Halo Infinite game were also released recently. If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel's Mega Bloks toys that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures. The crown jewel of the series is the Pelican Inbound set pictured above. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 with free shipping slated for August. The set is sold out on Amazon at the time of writing.

"The Pelican is on its way. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, this massive dropship features poseable wings and other parts, a cockpit hatch, and working landing gear. Open it up to reveal a hidden interior featuring where Master Chief was brought back online. Or choose to build a huge UNSC compound with fortification barrier, forklift vehicle, space rocket, and more. This construction set also includes 3 micro action figures that can be placed inside your vehicle of choice."

You can check out the details on the rest of the Mega Construx Halo Infinite sets right here. Halo Infinite will arrive sometime during the holiday season for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our coverage of the game here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.