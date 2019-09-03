The Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 Gatling Minigun is Shipping Early

The Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 is a fully motorized, rotating barrel minigun that comes with a monster 50-dart drum. Simply put, it’s every Nerf fan’s dream weapon, and you can bet that the CS-50 is going to be on a whole lot of holiday wish lists this year.

That having been said, pre-orders for the Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 went live on Amazon last week with a ship date of October 3rd. However, it seems that Amazon worked something out with Hasbro because the blaster started to ship on September 1st. At the time of writing it’s in stock and shipping now, so grab one before the holiday rush hits. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Take on targets with the power and size of a giant with Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 toy blaster! This colossal blaster is fully motorized for rapid-fire dart-blasting and boasts a huge 50-dart drum to unleash a massive, 50-dart storm. It includes 50 Official Nerf Elite darts, enough to fully load the drum. Power up the motor and pull the trigger to pepper the playing field with a deluge of darts. The barrel spins as the blaster unleashes its darts to send opponents running for cover. Use the included shoulder strap to carry blaster into battle. The blaster is compatible with most Nerf Elite dart clips. Batteries required (not included). Clip and additional darts not included.”

On a related note, the Nerf Rival Perses MXIX-5000 blaster that was announced alongside the CS-50 has also been released. It fires 8 rounds per second – but in a much lighter and more compact form than its predecessors. The hopper can hold 50 rounds, which makes it ideal for close quarters combat and even dual wielding.

Pre-orders for the Nerf Rival Perses MXIX-5000 are available here for $99.99 in both blue and red with free shipping slated for September and October respectively. Again, these are going to be harder to find as we get closer to the holidays, so reserve them while you have the chance. The official description for the Perses blasters are available below.

“Experience the intensity of fully motorized, 50-round blasting with the Nerf Rival Perses MXIX-5000 blaster. This blaster features the fastest blasting Nerf Rival system, so rev up the motor and rapid-fire up to 8 rounds per second* to blanket the competition with a hailstorm of firepower! It includes a 9.6 volt 1200mAH rechargeable battery and wall charger, so there’s no need to stock up on batteries. The Perses MXIX-5000 toy blaster comes with 50 Official Nerf Rival high-impact rounds, enough to fully load the blaster’s high-capacity, easy-load hopper. Hold down the acceleration button to power up the motor then pull the trigger to fire. The trigger lock prevents accidental firing.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.