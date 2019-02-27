Save 60% on the Epic Nerf Modulus Ultimate Customizer Pack

The new Nerf Modulus Ultimate Customizer Pack is Nerf’s super tactical blaster set with attachments on attachments on attachments. It appears to be based on the Demolisher, but when you load it up with all of the customizations in the pack you get the beast pictured above.

That having been said, if you were only interested in the attachments in this pack, the original $99.99 price tag might be a bit hard to swallow. So, how does $39.98 with free 2-day shipping sound? Like a no-brainer if you ask us. Grab it right here (Walmart exclusive) before the sale ends or they sell out. The official description and list of features is available below.

“The Nerf Modulus Ultimate Customizer Pack is the ultimate in Nerf Modulus blaster building and customization! The motorized blaster comes with 7 tactical accessories to modify for any mission or battle. Stabilize shots with the stock that adjusts 3 ways for a comfortable fit. Switch on the tactical light to illuminate targets. Battlers can focus their aim with the flip-up sight. Keep accessories in reach with the 3-in-1 tactical rail; flip up the sides to create 3 rails. Increase targeting precision with the barrel, which has 3 tactical rails to hold gear. Power up the blaster’s motor with the acceleration button for rapid-fire dart blasting from the 10-dart banana clip. Load a missile into the built-in launcher and pump the handle to fire. The clip holder mounts onto tactical rails to keep darts nearby for fast reloading. Store missiles in the rail-attachable holder. Comes with two 10-dart banana clips, 40 darts, and 4 missiles.”

Includes 7 tactical accessories for the ultimate build

Motorized dart-firing blaster with built-in missile launcher

Includes 3-way adjustable stock, flip-up sight, and gear-ready barrel

Includes tactical light, 3-in-1 tactical rail, clip holder, and missile holder

Comes with 40 darts, two 10-dart banana clips, and 4 missiles

Includes: blaster, tactical light, stock, flip-up sight, 3-in-1 tactical rail, clip holder, missile holder, barrel extension, 10-dart banana clips (2), 40 darts, 4 missiles and instructions.

Requires 4 AA and 3 AAA alkaline batteries (not included).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.