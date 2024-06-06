Nerf N Series Lineup Debuts With The Infinite Blaster and Next-Gen Darts

Today Nerf unveiled their N Series line of kid-friendly blasters, which is fueled by next-gen N1 darts that improve accuracy, distance, speed and safety. That performance upgrade will be fully on display with the N Series flagship Infinite blaster which, as the name suggests, can be reloaded on the fly to maximize capacity. Alongside the Infinite blaster, the lineup includes the Pinpoint, Agility, and Ward blasters, which are outlined in detail below.

You can order most of Nerf's N Series lineup here on Amazon now, though the Infinite blaster won't be available to purchase until July, so keep tabs on that link for orders to open up. Note that Nerf is touting the new N1 darts as the future of the brand, but they're a complete departure from previous darts, so they will only be compatible with N Series blasters. They're also pricey compared to third party darts at $3 for 10 and $5 for 20. On the plus side, the prices for the blasters themselves are fairly reasonable.

NERF N SERIES INFINITE / $39.99 / Available at most major retailers starting July 2024: The NERF N SERIES INFINITE dart blaster features an innovative battle belt that lets you reload darts quickly and easily as you play! No more stopping the game to reload! And the removable belt has a big 40-dart capacity to swamp the field with darts. The pump-action Infinite blaster includes 80 NERF N1 foam darts and has onboard 16-dart storage. To play, load darts into the belt, pump the priming slide back and forth, and pull the trigger to fire a dart. NERF N SERIES blasters are compatible only with NERF N SERIES N1 darts. Eyewear recommended (not included).





NERF N SERIES PINPOINT / $19.99 / Available Now: The NERF N SERIES PINPOINT dart blaster is built for accuracy with cool styling and features that give you a targeting advantage in NERF backyard games. The bolt-action blaster has a 10-dart clip and includes 18 NERF N1 foam darts, giving you enough darts to fully load the clip and additional darts for reloads. To play, load darts into the clip, load the clip into the blaster, move the priming bolt backward and forward, and pull the trigger to fire a dart. NERF N SERIES blasters are compatible only with NERF N1 darts. Eyewear recommended (not included).

NERF N SERIES AGILITY / $9.99 / Available Now: The NERF N SERIES AGILITY dart blaster is built for games in which the action never stops and neither do you! Lightweight, compact, and simple to use, it's a great blaster essential for your NERF stockpile. The NERF N SERIES AGILITY blaster has a rotating drum with 6-dart capacity, includes 12 NERF N1 foam darts, and has pull back priming. To play, load darts into the drum, pull back the priming slide, and pull the trigger to fire a dart. NERF N SERIES blasters are compatible only with NERF N SERIES N1 darts. Eyewear recommended (not included).

NERF N SERIES WARD / $4.99 / Available Now: The NERF N SERIES WARD dart blaster holds its own in battle, with a compact, lightweight design that's great when you're moving quickly and need to act fast. The NERF WARD blaster has 2-dart capacity, pull-back priming, and includes 2 NERF N1 foam darts. Each NERF game has different challenges. With the NERF WARD blaster in your collection, you're ready for battle with a blaster that's perfect for quick-firing fun. NERF N SERIES blasters are compatible only with NERF N SERIES N1 darts. Eyewear recommended (not included).

NERF N SERIES GEAR UP PACK / $24.99 / Available Now: The NERF N SERIES GEAR UP PACK includes 3 different blasters and 2 NERF accessories to create 10 different blaster styles. Build your NERF stockpile and be ready for whatever the game brings with this set that includes 18 NERF N1 foam darts. The Flex blaster and Dealer blaster are single-fire blasters with pull-down priming. The bolt action Wielder blaster fires 4 darts in a row. The stock attaches to 2 of the blasters. The scope attaches to all 3 blasters. NERF N SERIES blasters are compatible only with NERF N SERIES N1 darts. Eyewear recommended (not included).

NERF N SERIES N1 DARTS 10X and 20x / $2.99 = $4.99 / Available Now: With Official NERF N1 foam darts, you can fire into pulse-pounding fun as you get together with family and friends to play NERF games. Send darts flying and feel the thrill as they go long and go far with supreme accuracy that lets you score big in battle.