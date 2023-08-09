NERF Stryfe X Goes Pro As a Half-Length Dart Blaster

We have some seriously exciting news for NERF fans today. Hasbro has unveiled the Nerf Pro Stryfe X, which upgrades the iconic Stryfe platform into a half-length dart blaster designed for high-performance / competition-level battles. This is the first half-dart blaster in NERF history, and it could be a sign of things to come for the company.

The Nerf Pro Stryfe X comes with 30 Nerf Accustrike half-length darts which are loaded in a 15-dart quick swap magazine. Note that these Accustrikes are are literally just shorter versions of the standard dart with the same tip, but promise a more stable trajectory and greater accuracy. Plus, with a 11.1V 1000mAh LiPo rechargeable battery on board, the Stryfe X can fire super fast in semi-auto with velocity topping out at 150 feet per second. The blaster also includes tactical rails, a stock attachment point, a sling mount, USB-C charging cable, and protective eyewear.

Granted, Nerf has competition in this area from the modding community and rival brands like Dart Zone but, much like Apple swooping in with their own spin on established tech, things won't really get cooking until Nerf is on board. Now that they are, we expect to see more half-length dart blasters from them in the near future. That said, pre-orders for the Nerf Pro Stryfe X are available here on Amazon for $119.99 with a release date set for October 15th. Odds are this will be a big seller, so secure one for your arsenal while you have the chance. Half-length Dart packs should be available here on Amazon soon.

From the official description: "Introducing the NERF PRO STRYFE X blaster, the first high-performance half-dart blaster from NERF! Designed for ages 14 and up, this upgraded version of the fan-favorite STRYFE blaster celebrates a decade of NERF battles. The STRYFE X blaster is built for NERF athletes, featuring a premium design and performance for pro level competitive play. It comes with 30 NERF ACCUSTRIKE Half-Length Darts, which take the iconic ACCUSTRIKE NERF darts to the next level for older consumers. Engineered for extreme distance, accuracy, and velocity, thanks to their stable trajectory and ACCUSTRIKE tip. The blaster has a semi-auto firing mechanism, reaching speeds of up to 150 feet per second velocity, powered by an 11.1V 1000mAh LiPo rechargeable battery. Load up the blaster for battle with the included 15-dart, quick-swap magazine and fire as fast as you can. Its durability and reliability make it perfect for intense gameplay, and it includes customizable features such as tactical rails, a stock attachment point, and a sling mount. Additionally, the blaster comes with ANSI Z87.1+ and EN 166 compliant PPE eyewear for protection during battles, contoured to the face for a comfortable and protective fit. A universal USB-A to USB-C charging cable is included for the removeable rechargeable battery. Get ready to unleash your competitive edge with the NERF PRO STRYFE X blaster. Darts and magazine are designed exclusively for the NERF PRO STRYFE X blaster."