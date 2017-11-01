The Nerf N-Strike Elite Rampage Blaster Got Its Biggest Sale Today Only

A disappointed face is not something you see often (or ever) when unwrapping a good Nerf blaster. It’s a guaranteed good time gift. With that in mind, you’ll want to jump all over this Nerf N-Strike deal. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly two years on Amazon – and it’s good for today only.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nerf N-Strike Elite Rampage blaster is available to order on Amazon right now for only $19.99, which is 39-percent of the list price. In some places the price is as high as $45. It features a drum magazine that holds 25 darts that can be rapidly fired up to 75-feet by sliding the Slam Fire handle repeatedly while you hold down the trigger. It’s a beast.

While you’re at it, check out Amazon’s complete lineup of Nerf blaster deals. There are loads of blasters that are priced at 25% off or more including the Nerf N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire blaster, Nerf Zombie Strike FlipFury blaster, Nerf Zombie Strike SlingFire blaster, Nerf Zombie Strike Doominator blaster, and more.