NERF Pro GelFire Mythic Blaster Goes Up for Pre-Order Today

Nerf has unveiled the Pro GelFire Mythic Full Auto Blaster, which opens up a whole new product category for the company. The Pro Gelfire Mythic fires hydrated soft polymer rounds in a 800 round hopper. Similar to decorative water beads that can be used in flower arrangements, the dehydrated GelFire rounds absorb water and expand into a ball shape. These beads can then be fired from the blaster at a high velocity, bursting on impact.

The Nerf Pro GelFire Mythic blaster has full-auto and semi-auto modes and features a removable barrel, extendable stock, protective eyewear, rechargeable battery, and a universal USB-A to USB-C charging cable. It's capable of firing up to 10 rounds per second.

Note that 10,000 GelFire rounds are included with the blaster, but the price of refills hasn't been announced at the time of writing. We are also waiting to see if the GelFire rounds are biodegradable (most water beads are, it seems). The blaster itself can be pre-ordered starting today, July 19th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 . It is expected to arrive on doorsteps beginning on November 1st.

"As an exclusive to NERF, the patented innovations in the NERF PRO GELFIRE MYTHIC blaster pave the way for a new NERF blaster category, further cementing NERF as a leading social, active play lifestyle brand," said Adam Kleinman, SVP & GM, NERF, Hasbro. "We have such a wide variety of NERF products available for fans of all ages, and the NERF Pro GelFire Mythic blaster is the perfect addition for fans desiring high-energy, action-packed NERF experiences. Outdoor play and competitive sports fans are going to love the new NERF Pro GelFire Mythic Blaster."