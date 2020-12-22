Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Gets Its First Funko Pops

The seven-part miniseries The Queen's Gambit was one of Netflix's biggest shows in 2020. It was also a massive hit with critics who gave it a near perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Jenna Anderson gave it a 5 out of 5 calling it a "gorgeous, thoughtful miniseries". Success like that doesn't get past Funko, who were quick to develop a Pop figure of chess prodigy Beth Harmon. In fact, they developed three.

The Queen's Gambit Funko Pop lineup includes Beth Harmon with a chess piece, Beth in her outfit from the final episode, and Beth with her trophies. You can pre-order all three Pop figures here on Amazon and here Entertainment Earth for $10.99 each.

Based on Walter Tevis' book of the same name, The Queen's Gambit follows the journey of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young woman who defies societal expectations and becomes one of the most formidable chess players in the world. The series follows Beth from her childhood in a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s to her young adulthood on the competitive chess circuit, while chronicling her relationships with identity, addiction, and trauma in the process.

"I think it was genuinely fascinating and wonderful to me that Beth is so outside of society, that she's genuinely baffled by the fact that people talk about her gender, and not like the incredible play she just made," Taylor-Joy told ComicBook.com. "I think like that level of comfort in your own ability was something that I really enjoyed playing. I think it's important, not just as a performer, but as a human being, to be aware of history. But it felt pretty good to sort of walk up and go, "I'm aware of all of this stuff. It does not pertain to this character. I'm gonna let it go," and just sort of like show up and do my stuff. So yeah, I wouldn't say it was a challenge. I would say it was incredibly liberating."

The Queen's Gambit also stars Marielle Heller as Alma Wheatley, Moses Ingram as Jolene, Harry Melling as Harry Beltnik, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny.

The Queen's Gambit is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.