New Batman: The Animated Series Mezco 5 Points Includes Figures and The Batcycle

Mezco released the second wave of their 5 Points Batman: The Animated Series action figures today, and with that came the ever exciting Batcycle! As we all know, motorcycles are really cool, and they only get cooler when you slap the Batman on one.

The Batman: The Animated Series Batman and Batcycle 5 Point Figure Set is currently going for $30 here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $39+) with an estimated arrival date set for August (you won’t be charged until it ships). The action figure lineup includes Sky Dive Batman, Harley Quinn, Two-Face, and Mr. Freeze as well as multiple accessories for each. It is sold as a set here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with an estimated arrival also set for August. Complete details for each release can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BATMAN: TAS MEzco 5 points wave 2 Figures

Batman: The Animated Series 5 Points Series 2 Action Figure Set of 4 – $79.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth / Accessories include:

Sky Dive Batman: 1 removable parachute, 1 removable cape

Two Face: 3 head portraits, 5 arms: 1 pair of regular arms, 1 arm with coin holding hand, 1 arm with denotator holding hand, 1 arm with flipping coin hand, 1 denotator

Mr. Freeze: 1 head portrait, 4 arms: 1 arm with fist, 1 arm with snow globe holding hand , 2 arms with gun holding hand, 1 gun, 1 snow globe

Harley Quinn: 2 head portraits, 4 arms with hammer holding hands, 1 hammer

BATMAN: TAS MEzco 5 points wave 2 Batcycle

Batman: The Animated Series Batman and Batcycle 5 Point Figure Set – $30 / See here at Entertainment Earth / The Batcycle includes a Batman: The Animated Series Batman figure and can be revved up by rolling it forward – no batteries needed.

Last year, Mezco released the first wave of Batman: The Animated Series 5 Points figures that included the iconic Batmobile that came with many impressive features. The Batmobile had space for a Batman and Robin figure as well as rotating wheels with wheel slashers, a sliding cabin roof, and an attachable rocket flame in the rear engine exhaust. What’s more Back in September, in celebration of Batman Day 2024, Mezco released 5 Points figures based on Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film. This drop also included a Batmobile from the film, which includes an armored canopy attachment, flip-up weapons, rotating wheels, and an attachable exhaust flame.

In my opinion, Mezco has been knocking it out of the park with their Batman figures and vehicles, always ensuring they’re accurate to the animated series and include some flashy special features. If you’re a Batman fan, these Mezco drops are worth picking up.



To stay up to date with all the latest Mezco drops and news, keep an eye on our Gear page!