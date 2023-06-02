New G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders: Python Patrol, Arctic B.A.T, Trubble Bubble and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro kicked off their Yo Joe June event with a new wave of GI Joe Classified figures that include the Python Patrol Crimson Guard, Tiger Force Dusty, Arctic B.A.T, and Tele-Viper with Trubble Bubble. Most of these figures are exclusives, and you'll find all of the details you need to get your pre-order in below.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic B.A.T., 69 ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Arctic B.A.T. figure contains 8 character-inspired accessories including chainsaw hand attachment, backpack, 2 weapon accessories, alternate head, and 3 interchangeable chest plates to customize your figure for troop building possibilities; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tiger Force Dusty, 65 ($24.99) – Target Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Action Figures line, Tiger Force Dusty includes 6 character-inspired accessories including his backpack, 2 pairs of goggles to pose on the figure or his helmet and weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Python Crimson Guard, 66 ($24.99) – Target Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Action Figures line, this Python Crimson Guard figure includes 6 character-inspired accessories including his backpack and multiple weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tele-Viper & Cobra Flight Pod (Trubble Bubble), 79 ($54.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, the Tele-Viper & Cobra Flight Pod (Trubble Bubble) figure and vehicle set contains 9 character-inspired accessories including two alternate heads, backpack with modular communications array, an aerial mine with removable hatch, and 2 missile accessories; plus a footlocker.

In other G.I. Joe collectibles news, Cobra's stealth specialist Firefly was added to Mezco Toyz's lineup of high-end G.I. Joe One:12 Collective figures earlier this week. The figure includes an enormous amount of accessories like a chest harness, utility belt, thigh holsters, tactical boots, and a backpack that pairs with the flying and rover drone accessories. There are also tons of weapons and explosives, as well as alternate heads / hands. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59. you won't be charged until it ships, which should be sometime around March 2024. You can check out more of Mezco's G.I. Joe releases here at Entertainment Earth.