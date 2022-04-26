New G.I. Joe Classified Series Figure Pre-Orders: Crimson Guard, Zarana, and Dusty

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for three new action figures in their 6-inch G.I. Joe Classified Series collection. Details on Crimson Guard, Zarana, and Dusty are available below, and you can reserve them here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. Collectors can also get them in a set of 3 or a case of 6 via that link. Note that all orders $39+ ship free using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. UPDATE: Tiger Force Recondo, Tiger Force David L. "Bazooka" Katzenbogen, and a Python Patrol Officer figure added.

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Crimson Guard Action Figure ($24.99 – March 2023 release) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Crimson Guard Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Covert Ops Guard into the modern era, plus accessories inspired by the trooper's history of basically causing chaos for the forces of good. Build an army! This Crimson Guard figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 7 character-inspired accessories." Features custom package artwork by Orlando Arocena.

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Zarana Action Figure ($24.99 – March 2023 release) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Zarana Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Mercenary into the modern era, plus accessories inspired by the character's rich history. This Zarana figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 6 character-inspired accessories." Features custom package artwork by Marcus Williams.

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Dusty Action Figure ($24.99 – March 2023 release) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Dusty Action Figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 8 character-inspired accessories." Features custom package artwork by Imad Awan.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Recondo 6" Action Figure ($24.99 – Spring 2023 release) Target Exclusive: "The G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Recondo 6" Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Tiger Force Jungle Trooper into the modern era. This Recondo figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 6 character-inspired accessories including his path-clearing machette and signature slouch hat." Features custom package artwork by Robert Sammelin.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force David L. "Bazooka" Katzenbogen 6" Action Figure ($24.99 Spring 2023 release) Target Exclusive: "The G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force David L. "Bazooka" Katzenbogen 6" Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Missile Specialist into the modern era. This Tiger Force David L. "Bazooka" Katzenbogen figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 7 character-inspired accessories." Features custom package artwork by Anjin Anhut.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Officer 6" Action Figure ($24.99 Spring 2023 release) Target Exclusive: "The G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Officer 6" Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Python Patrol Officer into the modern era. This Python Patrol Officer figure come ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 9 character-inspired accessories." Features custom package artwork by François Coutu.

