G.I. Joe Ultimates Wave 3 Figure Pre-Orders: Storm Shadow, Scarlett, Doc, and a Cobra Trooper

Super 7’s G.I. Joe Ultimates action figure lineup is back with a third wave that includes Storm Shadow. Scarlett, Doc, and a Cobra Trooper. As always, each of these 7-inch sale figures comes with a ton of accessories. A breakdown of each can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that these made-to-order figures will launch in July 2023, but you won’t be charged until they ship.

G.I. Joe Ultimates – Storm Shadow ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “With shifting allegiances and a mysterious past, it’s hard to know where Storm Shadow’s loyalty truly lies, but this ninja comes from a long line of assassins and is a deadly foe to any who face him in battle! This 7-inch scale highly articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figure of Storm Shadow features premium decoration and comes with interchangeable heads and hands as well as a healthy arsenal of weapons.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

2x interchangeable heads

10x interchangeable hands

1x alternate un-wrapped forearm w/ Arashikage tattoo

1x Excalibur (GID)

1x wakizashi

1x tanto

3x throwing stars

1x bow

1x nunchucks

1x sniper rifle

G.I. Joe Ultimates – Scarlett ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Beauty may only be skin deep, but lethal goes clean to the bone. With sniper, martial arts, and covert ops training, those who misjudge Scarlett as a less than a formidable opponent do so at their own peril! This 7-inch scale highly articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figure of Scarlett features premium decoration and comes with interchangeable heads & hands as well as a variety of accessories, including her crossbow and a medley of trick arrows.”

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x quiver

3x thermal arrows

1x grapple arrow with rope

1x jammer arrow

1x incendiary arrow

1x communicator

1x M16 rifle

1x small crossbow

1x large crossbow

G.I. Joe Ultimates – Doc ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “He has a PhD from an Ivy League university, completed Airborne School, Mountaineering School, the Desert Training Unit, and he’s a chaplain’s assistant. With that level of training and know-how, Carl W. Greer, AKA Doc, can use his skill, knowledge, and cunning to help G.I. Joe thwart Cobra’s nefarious plans without having to resort to violence. This 7-inch scale highly articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figure of Doc features premium decoration and comes with interchangeable heads & hands as well as a variety of accessories.”

3x interchangeable heads

8x interchangeable hands

1x removable helmet

1x Joe laser rifle

1x flare launcher

1x flare pistol

1x comic book

1x medic kit

1x walkie talkie

1x satchel

G.I. Joe Ultimates – Cobra Trooper ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “It’s hard to know what would lead someone to join Cobra. Is it the result of a series of bad decisions? Are they someone who just wants to help the world burn? Both? Regardless, the Cobra Troopers are the ones who end up doing the dirty work carrying out Cobra Commander’s evil plans… usually to their great misfortune. This 7-inch scale highly articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figure of a Cobra Trooper features premium decoration and comes with interchangeable heads & hands in both light and dark skin tones, as well as a variety of weapons.”

2x interchangeable heads

14x interchangeable hands

1x dragunov sniper rifle

1x Cobra rifle

1x Cobra pistol

1x electric whip

1x walkie talkie

1x briefcase bomb

Wave 1 of Super7’s G.I. Joe Ultimates series includes Snake Eyes with Timber, Duke, Cobra Commander, and a Cobra B.A.T. trooper. Wave 2 includes Lady Jaye, Flint, Destro, and Baroness. You can pre-order those figures here at Entertainment Earth along with 3.75-inch figures in the ReAction lineup. While you’re at it, check out the awesome G.I. Joe Snake Eyes One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz that dropped earlier this month.