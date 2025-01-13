New LEGO Minifigure History Book Is On Sale Now With An Exclusive Minifigure

DK Books is set to launch an updated and expanded edition of LEGO Minifigure: A Visual History will include over 2,500 popular and super rare minifigures that have been released over the last 46 years. Given that the last edition of this book was released in 2020, you can expect a significant number of new additions. However, one of the most exciting aspects of the new release is the exclusive Blacktron minifigure that will come with it. This will be extra enticing for anyone that purchased the The LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade Set (10355) that was released earlier this month. Here’s what you need to know…

Pre-orders for the 2025 edition of LEGO Minifigure: A Visual History are available now here on Amazon for $40 with a release date set for September 2nd. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Details on the Blacktron Renegade set can be found below, and additional details on all of the LEGO releases for January are available here via our comprehensive guide.

Lego Minifigure a Visual History Updated and Expanded Pre-Order on Amazon

The LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade (10355) is a 1151 piece set that includes features like a planet-rover drop pod, retractable landing gear, and two wing-mounted space speeders. You’ll also get 3 space-traveling Blactron minifigures which can be upgraded to 4 with the inclusion of the minifigure from the book.

LEGO Blacktron Renegade Set (10355)

It’s an updated version of the 1987 Renegade (6954), now combining nostalgia with modern design to create a set that new builders and old builders will enjoy. You can even rebuild it into an enhanced version of the LEGO Alienator from 1988! The LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade is available to order right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $99.99.