New One Piece Blind Boxes Set Sail

Blind boxes are the best. The experience of picking up a box and not knowing what will be inside, checking out the options on the side, deciding which one you’re going to hope for in the seconds before the box is ripped apart and a new toy or trinket within your hands. Well, for One Piece fans, these are about to get even more exciting as several new blind box collections have recently dropped at the Crunchyroll Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime website has a bunch of new collections, the stand-out being the Grand Line Collection Yuracolle Series Blind Figures which features all of the fantastically designed ships from the beloved anime. Other blind box options include a “Cats are Liquid” one, where each character is not only a cat, but is also inside a glass bowl. Fun! You can head to Crunchyroll here to see all the available options. And if you want a specific character or ship from one of these blind boxes, you’ll need to pick up a few and hope for the best.

One Piece News

For long-time anime fans, One Piece and Dragon Ball are now legendary, sitting upon a throne in the anime world. So you can imagine how it felt to see a One Piece x Dragon Ball crossover! In a very special anime episode, the Z-Fighters met the Straw Hat Pirates in an event that had plenty to offer both Dragon Ball and One Piece fans alike. Sadly, after the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama earlier this year, Eiichiro Oda was more than willing to provide his take on the Saiyan warrior in the ultimate crossover.

For those of you who still need to take a look at the anime adaptation of the episode, don’t worry! You can watch the episode on Netflix, in both the original Japanese and the English dub. The meeting of the Straw Hats and the Saiyans takes place in the 590th episode of One Piece, titled “History’s Strongest Collaboration Vs. Glutton of The Sea”, the episode imagines that Goku and Luffy’s worlds have somehow co-existed, refraining from introducing a multiverse meeting of these universes. With these two knuckleheads together, it’s no wonder that an adventure ensues.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest One Piece collectibles and news? Then keep an eye on our Gear page!