New Rick and Morty Funko Pops Launch at Funko Fair With Exclusives

While we all wait for season 5 of Rick and Morty, how about revisiting some of the high points of previous seasons with Funko Pops? Indeed, today is Day 7 of Funko Fair 2021, and the theme of the day is animation. Naturally, Funko wouldn't let such an occasion go buy without a new wave of Rick and Morty figures.

The common figures in the new Rick and Morty wave include a new version of Evil Morty aka "President Morty", Pop figures of Rick and Morty with dead Glorzo stuck to their faces, and Queen Summer. There's even a 10-inch Balthromaw Pop figure that you can soul bond with. Pre-orders for the entire wave are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

As for the exclusives, a Pop figure of Rick with his QR code funnel hat is available to pre-order here at Target. Maybe the code will work in real life and and lead you to yet another piece of Rick and Morty merch that you can't live without.

Finally, a Pop figure of Morty with a Rick doll will be available as a Funko Shop exclusive at some point in the future.

As noted, the Rick and Morty Funko Pops are part of the 10-day Funko Fair 2021 event. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Funko Fair master list.

