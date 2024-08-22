Gear

Nightwing One:12 Collective Figure Pre-Orders Have Launched

Mezco Toys has launched a Dick Grayson Nighwing figure in their One:12 Collective DC lineup.

Mezco Toys One:12 Collective Nightwing
Mezco Toys One:12 Collective Nightwing Figure

From Mezco Toys’ premium One:12 Collective DC lineup comes Dick Grayson / Nightwing complete with tons of features and accessories. For starters, the detailed suit includes a removable utility belt, pouch, and leg strap holster. There are also four interchangeable head portraits, eighteen interchangeable hands (some with weapons), two Escrima Sticks that can form a staff thanks to the Escrima connector, multiple electric and spinning FXs, Wing-Dings, grapple hooks, and more. 

Pre-orders for Mezco’s One:12 Collective Nightwing figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free U.S, shipping, You won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep in March 2025. A complete list of features and accessories can be found below. 

Mezco Toys One:12 Collective Nightwing Figure

One:12 Nightwing Figure Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Four (4) interchangeable head portraits
  • Eighteen (18) interchangeable hands
  • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of brass knuckles hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of stick spin holding hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of stick holding hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of Wing-Ding holding hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of three (3) darts holding hands (L&R)
  • One (1) posing hand (L)
  • One (1) smoke bomb throwing underhand (L)
  • One (1) single dart holding hand (L)
  • One (1) smoke bomb holding hand (L)
  • One (1) smoke bomb throwing overhand (R)
  • One (1) grabbing hand (R)

Costume:

  • Chest armor
  • Shoulder pads
  • Back armor
  • Gauntlets (L&R)
  • Utility belt
  • Pouch (attaches to belt)
  • Leg strap holster (attaches to belt)
  • Knee pads
  • Combat boots

Accessories:

  • Three (3) Wing-Dings
  • Two (2) Escrima Sticks (fit in back armor)
  • One (1) Escrima connector
  • One (1) grapple hook with rope (attaches to Escrima Sticks)
  • One (1) grapple hook with wire (attaches to Escrima Sticks)
  • Four (4) electric FX (attaches to Escrima Sticks)
  • Two (2) spinning FX (attaches to Escrima Sticks)
  • Two (2) dart FX (attaches to R Gauntlet)
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
