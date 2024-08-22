Nightwing One:12 Collective Figure Pre-Orders Have Launched

Mezco Toys One:12 Collective Nightwing Figure

From Mezco Toys’ premium One:12 Collective DC lineup comes Dick Grayson / Nightwing complete with tons of features and accessories. For starters, the detailed suit includes a removable utility belt, pouch, and leg strap holster. There are also four interchangeable head portraits, eighteen interchangeable hands (some with weapons), two Escrima Sticks that can form a staff thanks to the Escrima connector, multiple electric and spinning FXs, Wing-Dings, grapple hooks, and more.

Pre-orders for Mezco’s One:12 Collective Nightwing figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free U.S, shipping, You won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep in March 2025. A complete list of features and accessories can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mezco Toys One:12 Collective Nightwing Figure

One:12 Nightwing Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Four (4) interchangeable head portraits

Eighteen (18) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of brass knuckles hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of stick spin holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of stick holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of Wing-Ding holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of three (3) darts holding hands (L&R)

One (1) posing hand (L)

One (1) smoke bomb throwing underhand (L)

One (1) single dart holding hand (L)

One (1) smoke bomb holding hand (L)

One (1) smoke bomb throwing overhand (R)

One (1) grabbing hand (R)

Costume:

Chest armor

Shoulder pads

Back armor

Gauntlets (L&R)

Utility belt

Pouch (attaches to belt)

Leg strap holster (attaches to belt)

Knee pads

Combat boots

Accessories: