Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch Handheld is Back In Stock

Trying to order the PS5 or Xbox Series X is all the rage at the moment, but Nintendo is getting in on the action with the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld. It's based on the Game & Watch systems from the '80s, but this new version allows you to play the original Super Mario Bros. in its entirety along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario version of the Ball game. It even includes a classic clock feature that's been upgraded with 35 different animations that play in the background.

The Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld console has been going in and out of stock everywhere, but, at the time of writing, it is is available to order here on Amazon and here at GameStop for $49.99. Keep tabs here at Walmart and here at Best Buy for restocks. Keep in mind that this is a limited time only release that will be discontinued on March 31st 2021.

Note that the system also features a rechargeable battery with 8 hours of play time and a NES-style button layout. You can take a closer look at the console in the trailer video below.

The new Game & Watch was announced as part of Nintendo's plans for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. You can check out everything that Nintendo is planning via our master list.

“This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980,” Nintendo said about the new product. “The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. launches on Nov. 13 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.