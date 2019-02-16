Oh Yeah: Kool-Aid Man Gets a Funko Pop at NY Toy Fair

During yesterday’s Funko Pop blitz at New York Toy Fair 2019, several figures from the popular Ad Icons line were released. The most notable of these, in our opinion, is Kool-Aid Man.

If you would like to add the Kool-Aid Man to your Funko collection, you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for July. If you can get your hands on a “Macho Man” Randy Savage Pop figure, you can put them side by side and imagine the kinds of conversations they would have. Oh Yeah? Ooh Yeah!

The other Ad Icons Funko Pops released at NY Toy Fair include Green Giant and Sprout along with Otter Pops. You can reserve the Green Giant Pops here and the Otter Pops…Pops here.

As noted, Funko dropped what seemed like a record number of Pop figures at NY Toy Fair yesterday. Pre-orders are live now, and you can find out where to get all of them via our master list. However, we highly suggest that you start with the following releases, as they are the most likely to sell out:

• My Hero Academia Deku Exclusive

• The Office Pops

• Post Malone Pop

• The Simpsons Pops

• Jaws Pops

• The Addams Family Pops (especially the Morticia and Gomez 2-pack)

• Xena Pop

• Ghostbusters Pops

• Scooby-Doo Haunted Mansion Pop Town

