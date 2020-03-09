As every hobbit knows, second breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Your nutritious bowl of Frosted Flakes deserves a worthy vessel, and this official The Lord of the Rings bowl is definitely it. The design is based on the One Ring, and it features the quality that you would expect from a bowl forged in the fires of Mount Doom.

The Lord of the Rings breakfast bowl is available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $26.99 (taxes and shipping included) with a release date slated for March 31st. As you enjoy your cereal each and every morning, you can imagine what J. R. R. Tolkien’s books and the films would have been like with this bowl as the central plot element. The Lord of the Raisin Bran doesn’t have the same…ring to it, but it would be highly entertaining. Lucky The Leprechaun can play Gollum. “They’re Always After Me Lucky Charms!”, indeed.

While you’re at it, you might want to check out some of the other The Lord of the Rings / The Hobbit merch that dropped at Merchoid today. The Prancing Pony tankard and this Smaug heat changing mug would pair nicely with the one breakfast bowl to rule them all.

